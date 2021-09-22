Adam Sandler, released the trailer for the movie Hubie Halloween

Adam Sandler is ready to entertain and frighten viewers from all over the world with a story set during one of the most famous and loved parties of the year. Hubie Halloween is the title of the new branded film Netflix which is preparing to make its eagerly awaited debut on the streaming platform.
Hubie Halloween: the official trailer
On the one hand one of the most iconic actors of the golden world of Halloween, on the other a cast that can count on the pillars of the seventh art, a few hours ago the YouTube channel of Netflix Italy has released the official trailer of the film which will be released on October 7, 2020.
Adam Sandler, star and producer of the film, will play the role of Hubie, a Halloween lover who every year makes sure that the inhabitants of his small town Salem celebrate safely.
However, this year a disappearance and a series of mysterious events will lead The protagonist to initiate research. The horror-themed comedy immediately attracted the attention of viewers so much so that at the moment the official trailer already has thousands of views.
Hubie Halloween: the plot
This is the official plot published on the Netflix Italy site: “Hubie is not a popular guy a Salem, Massachusetts city, but that won’t stop this kindhearted but easily frightened man from keeping his city safe on Halloween. ”
The cast includes Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph and Ray Liotta. The direction was entrusted to Steven Brill which boasts numerous collaborations with the leading actor: Little Nicky – A devil in Manhattan, Mr. Deeds, The Do-Over And Sandy Wexler.