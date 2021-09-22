Adam Sandler, released the trailer for the movie Hubie Halloween

Adam Sandler is ready to entertain and frighten viewers from all over the world with a story set during one of the most famous and loved parties of the year. Hubie Halloween is the title of the new branded film Netflix which is preparing to make its eagerly awaited debut on the streaming platform.

Hubie Halloween: the official trailer

On the one hand one of the most iconic actors of the golden world of Halloween, on the other a cast that can count on the pillars of the seventh art, a few hours ago the YouTube channel of Netflix Italy has released the official trailer of the film which will be released on October 7, 2020.

Adam Sandler, star and producer of the film, will play the role of Hubie, a Halloween lover who every year makes sure that the inhabitants of his small town Salem celebrate safely.

However, this year a disappearance and a series of mysterious events will lead The protagonist to initiate research. The horror-themed comedy immediately attracted the attention of viewers so much so that at the moment the official trailer already has thousands of views.