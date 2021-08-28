Adam Sandler replies to the viral video at the restaurant and explains why he left

Adam Sandler recently took to Twitter to have his say about the pancake shop’s video that went viral a week ago on TikTok.

Adam Sandler recently spoke of the video, which went viral a week ago, in which a waitress inadvertently asked him and his daughter to wait thirty minutes to eat in a restaurant by IHOP: International House of Pancakes.

The video, shared by an IHOP employee on TikTok, shows the girl communicating to the Unpredictable Dude star that she has to wait more than thirty minutes before she can sit down, prompting him and his daughter to turn around and leave. “Please go back, I didn’t realize it was you“, wrote the waitress in the caption of the video.

The footage received over two million likes on TikTok and thousands of comments in response, many praising the employee for not giving Sandler preferential treatment while others have talked about their encounters with the famous Hollywood actor.

Adam addressed the situation for the first time on Monday, May 3, the actor jokingly tweeted: “For the record, I only left the IHOP because the good girl who worked there told me all-you-can-eat didn’t apply to milkshakes.“.

Adam Sandler then wanted to clarify that there are no hard feelings with the girl, but he also complimented her through a self-deprecating tweet in which he made fun of himself for his peculiar eating habits.