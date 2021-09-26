Adam Sandler risked his life on the set of Uncut Diamonds: “I was going to choke!”

Apparently the acclaimed interpretation of Adam Sandler for Rough Diamonds it was about to cost the actor a steep price, who revealed that the most acclaimed film of his career was also about to cost him his life.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly (via The Wrap), Sandler and directors Josh and Benny Safdie revealed that the near-fatal incident occurred while filming the scene in which impulsive, gambling addicted protagonist Howard , is kidnapped by his brother-in-law Arno: the Safdies explained that Keith Williams Richards and Tommy Kominik, who play Arno’s bodyguards, they had never been in a movie before and had no idea how far they had to “push” as they beat Sandler during the intense sequence.

“Sandler was so partially, so immersed in the character, that it started to scare us because he was choking at some point in that scene but no one caught the signs on the spot.“said Josh Safdie.”The actors who were with him thought he was just playing Howard, but in reality it was Adam who couldn’t breathe.“

Sandler also has explained that he brought home several bruises from the shoot, as his villainous character is repeatedly beaten by Arno’s assassins. But despite that, Sandler said he’d love to work with the Safdies again. “We talk about it constantly, man. I love these guys, I love them. I mean, they are incredible filmmakers“, he said. “I love having these new friends, we talk all the time and I think they are just great people. I’m dying to work with them again. “

