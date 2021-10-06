Adam Sandler sings The Quarantine Song from home and airs on the Tonight Show

The quarantine imposed by the Coronavirus did not interrupt the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fellon, which only had to change format by involving its guests directly from their homes.

In yesterday’s episode it was Adam Sandler’s turn, which he showed to the world his new song: As you may know, the superstar is not new to these performances, which are usually part of his comedy and variety shows.

As you can see in the video inside the article player, to the actor’s repertoire (which includes classics like “The Chanukah Song” and “The Thanksgiving Song”) from today it also adds “The Song of the Quarantine”, a hymn to the medical professionals who are struggling these days against the Coronavirus.

“This is a song“, he introduces her, adding that he must wear reflective blue sunglasses so that no one can see him reading his texts.”Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess if we give them the supplies they need“, strum on an electric guitar.”And I hope they will save us soon because I am really very tired of my family“.

Loading... Advertisements

“God bless the Italian doctors in Italy / And all the Spanish doctors in Spain“continues a passionate Sandler.”And God bless the Chinese doctors in China / And the Chinese doctors in America too.“

For more news, watch the Empire State Building become the Eye of Sauron and learn about the United Avengers for nurses and first responders.