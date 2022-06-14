Adam Sandler surprises many with “Hustle”, a drama about basketball

By now, you’d think you knew what to expect from an Adam Sandler sports movie. “Happy Gilmore” and “The Waterboy” have conditioned us to expect goofy vocals and left hooks from irritated hosts.

But in “Hustle,” Sandler’s new basketball movie on Netflix, does a crossover. The film, directed by Jeremiah Zagar, is not the farce one might expect. Rather, it is one of the movies about basketball with more texture and affection that has appeared in a long time.

Starring Sandler as an NBA scout and with stars from various teams in cameos, “Hustle” has a surprisingly good handling and feel of the game.

A longtime Knicks fan and pick-up player, it’s probably inevitable that Sandler will eventually find your way to a basketball movie.

“Uncut Gems,” one of his most recent starring roles, as a gambling-addicted jeweler with a big bet on a game of boston celticsgot closer to the sport and co-starred with Kevin Garnett.

“Hustle,” produced by LeBron James, isn’t as distinctive or (thankfully) as nerve-wracking as Josh and Benny Safdie’s film, but it’s just as rich in atmosphere and finds Sandler in dramatic form.

Sandler plays Stanley Sugarman, a 76ers scout, who spends his days going around the world looking for the next Dirk Nowitzki.

Life on the road has defeated him: his wife, Teresa (Queen Latifah) and daughter (Jordan Hull) are used to his absences, and Stanley harbors dreams of transitioning into the coaching ranks. Or not dreams, exactly.

Stanley’s break finally comes when former team owner Rex Merrick (Robert Duvall) promotes him to assistant coach.

But after Merrick’s death, the owner’s brash son Vince (Ben Foster) takes over the team, having earlier fallen out with Stanley over the potential of a German prospect. Vince puts Stanley back on the road.

“You are valuable as a coach”, He tells. “You are indispensable as a ‘scout’.”

Back at his old job, Stanley travels to Spain when he notices a crowd gathering outside a gym, on the asphalt.

There he sees a construction worker named Bo Cruz (played by NBA player Juancho Hernangómez) whose talent is through the roof, even playing in the Timberlands.

Stanley, fascinated by Bo’s shooting and defensive prowess, follows him home to recruit him for the 76ers. After a falling out with Vince, Stanley sets about getting Bo into the NBA draft.

Along the way, Sandler gets to put his own spin on that legendary sports movie type, the tough coach. “Hustle” doesn’t deviate much from the “Rocky” formula, but it does capture something new about the bond between player and manager..

It’s also a clever twist that Bo’s greatest talent is his defense, and his biggest obstacle to success is keeping his cool.

All of this unfolds on the screenplay by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters with a keen sense of detail that will delight NBA fans. There’s even a reference to a heartbroken Andrea Bargnani trade that will have Knicks fans laughing (and shuddering).

The cameos keep coming, including most of the current 76ers roster, Allen Iverson, Boban Marjanovic, Luka Dokic, Trae Young and some more fleshed-out characters, like Bo’s rival draft pick Kermit Wilts, played charismatically by Timberwolves player Anthony Edwards.

With each appearance, the distance between “Hustle” and the real NBA gets smaller and smaller.

Stanley’s great fear is being left out of the “game,” and “Hustle” is often intoxicatingly close to him.

This is a movie where you can watch Sandler call Nowitzki “Schnitzel” on FaceTime and marvel at Julius “Dr. J” Erving showing up on an arcade.

Some might say that “Hustle” will become NBA propagandaBut Zagar, a South Philly native who emerged with the 2018 independent film “We the Animals,” frames the pros who populate his movie as people and players, rather than stars.

And Sandler imbues Sugarman not only with a genuine obsession with basketball, but also with the common midlife struggle of finding only ingratitude from an employer after a half-life of tireless service.

After a few less grueling Netflix premieres, Sandler was hard at work on “Hustle,” even if his t-shirt and shorts wardrobe It could have come straight out of her closet.

Sandler’s film would make a solid doubleheader with another Netflix film, Steven Soderbergh’s “High Flying Bird,” the 2019 Andre Holland-penned drama as a sports agent rushing through an NBA lockout.

“Hustle” is a kinder movie, less interested in meddling with the foundations of the league. But for a sport that has only occasionally been authentically captured on film, “Hustle” has a genuine flow.

“Hustle,” a Netflix release, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for its language. Duration: 117 minutes. Three stars out of four.