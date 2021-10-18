Adam Sandler: the 10 most beautiful films of the American comedian

Adam Sandler, the famous face of large-scale distribution blockbusters, enters the homes of Americans after his debut on the television program Sathurday Night Live, which brought him a great career in the world of cinema. An actor beloved by the American public, not so much appreciated by critics, indeed one of those actors who lends himself to receiving not exactly positive criticisms of his films and the quality of his films.
Despite this, the success of Adam Sandler and his films has never subsided: mainly comedic films, often that veer towards the demented, some instead also able to make us reflect on certain issues such as the meaning of our lives and how we are them. living. Adam Sandler is, however, one of those faces that the general public, especially the American one, like, a comedian, able to make others laugh at himself, with a push towards easy laughter, but without ever falling excessively into vulgarity.
A reassuring face, a Saturday night face with friends in front of a movie with a pizza in company, for this reason a face that is liked and can be easily appreciated.
Among the many films in Adam Sandler’s career, we have chosen 10 of the most significant that contain the most insane ones, but also successful attempts to veer towards a more melancholy and sometimes quite dramatic comedy.
From Shock therapy a Jack and Jill: the 10 films of Adam Sandler to see
10. Shock therapy
Shock therapy, a 2003 comedy that sees the actor alongside Jack Nicholson in a bizarre situation full of comic and absurd elements. Here Adam Sandler plays a mild-mannered and calm boy who, following a quarrel with a stewardess on a plane, is denounced and forced into therapy sessions with a rather unconventional therapist.
9. 50 first kiss times
With the same direction as Shock therapy in 2004 the actor starred in a very emotional comedy, 50 first kiss times. Here he is in an unusual guise in which his comedy is inserted in an almost impossible love story, but which manages to find its own way thanks to the same stubbornness of the protagonist.
8. Spanglish – When too many in the family are talking
A romantic and multicultural comedy that with the typical comedy of Adam Sandler’s films inserts a series of absurd situations within a situation in which the protagonists do not understand each other due to linguistic differences.
Also in Spanglish we can see a bit of melancholy especially in the final.
7. The other dirty last destination
Re-making of the film That dirty last destination starring Burt Reynolds, in this version the protagonist is Adam Sandler, a former American football champion who ends up under house arrest for driving under the influence and has to coach a prison football team to serve his sentence.
6. Change your life with one click
A rather bitter comedy can be found in Change your life with one click, in which the actor finds himself faced with the possibility of changing his life with a remote control, going back and forth in time at will, making moments slower or faster. To then realize the irreversibility of some choices and above all of that absolute power.
5. Reign over me
Reign over me is a turn of the actor towards the dramatic genre and he does so in this film that has in the background the drama of September 11 with a protagonist who lost his wife and children on that day and for that reason, he can no longer go on with his life. A note of the film is also certainly the soundtrack, chosen with great attention.
4. I pronounce you husband and … husband
Adam Sandler is next to the comedian Kevin James in I now pronounce you husband and husband, a comedy based on misunderstandings and lies, which have always been recurring elements in comic scripts. Two friends, longtime firefighters, are forced to marry, to prevent one of them from losing the survivor of the pension that would have been due to their children.
3. Zohan – All women come to a head
With Zohan Adam Sandler touches enters the demented comedy by playing a totally out of line character who is quite congenial to the actor. In fact, she succeeds in interpreting a Mossad agent with the dream of becoming a woman’s hairdresser, she succeeds in this intent amidst laughter, but also with a slight glance towards the fight against terrorism.
2. Funny people
In Funny people Adam Sandler is a very successful comedian who is diagnosed with acute leukemia and then begins to review his entire life, evaluating his past mistakes and how to fix them.
1. Jack and Jill
Jack and Jill, a particular blockbuster case that hit the box office all over the world, but was totally rejected by the press. A case worthy of note, however, because it was in every way appreciated by the public for the relationship between the protagonist and his suffocating twin sister, also played by Adam Sandler.