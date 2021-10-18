Adam Sandler: the 10 most beautiful films of the American comedian

Adam Sandler, the famous face of large-scale distribution blockbusters, enters the homes of Americans after his debut on the television program Sathurday Night Live, which brought him a great career in the world of cinema. An actor beloved by the American public, not so much appreciated by critics, indeed one of those actors who lends himself to receiving not exactly positive criticisms of his films and the quality of his films.

Despite this, the success of Adam Sandler and his films has never subsided: mainly comedic films, often that veer towards the demented, some instead also able to make us reflect on certain issues such as the meaning of our lives and how we are them. living. Adam Sandler is, however, one of those faces that the general public, especially the American one, like, a comedian, able to make others laugh at himself, with a push towards easy laughter, but without ever falling excessively into vulgarity.

A reassuring face, a Saturday night face with friends in front of a movie with a pizza in company, for this reason a face that is liked and can be easily appreciated.

Among the many films in Adam Sandler’s career, we have chosen 10 of the most significant that contain the most insane ones, but also successful attempts to veer towards a more melancholy and sometimes quite dramatic comedy.

From Shock therapy a Jack and Jill: the 10 films of Adam Sandler to see