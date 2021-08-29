News

Adam Sandler, the actor ‘kicked’ from a restaurant. Then the unthinkable happens

Adam Sandler, the famous Hollywood actor ‘kicked’ from a restaurant of Los Angeles. But then the unthinkable happens: this is what happened.

He is one of the most famous and beloved actors in Hollywood, known above all for comedies but also ventured into dramatic roles. Not everyone, however, obviously manages to recognize Adam Sandler, especially in times of pandemics. The Big Daddy actor – A Special Dad, 50 First Dates, The Other Dirty Last Goal, Zohan and Rough Diamonds (to name a few), in fact, had gone to eat pancakes in a restaurant with one of his two daughters. Dayanna Rodas, one waitress of the room, he had warned him of the waiting times, of about half an hour, and at that point Adam Sandler he decided to go to another restaurant.

Shortly after, on TikTok, the young waitress noticed her blatant mistake: “I didn’t realize it was Adam Sandler, I didn’t recognize him with the mask ». And then he launched a desperate appeal: “Please come back!” The restaurant owners, however, complimented Dayanna Rodas for treating Adam Sandler like any other customer, and the actor himself, who decided not to wait half an hour without making a hysterical VIP scene.

Among the comments to the posts on TikTok, there is also that of a user who ‘consoles’ the young waitress in this way: “Despite the wealth and fame, Adam Sandler he always wears scruffy, like many of the characters he plays in films, even in everyday life. For this reason, it is normal that you did not recognize him ».

