Adam Sandler: The career of a critically hated comedian

“No thinking adult should come close to this movie. I guess I wasn’t thinking. I laughed. Excuse me. I will try to do better next time.Thus concludes the Zohan review signed by the late Roger Ebert, one of many critics to consider a affront much of Adam Sandler’s filmography is in the cinema (the big exception, according to most, is Paul Thomas Anderson’s Drunk of Love).

Adam Sandler as a hairdresser in a scene from the movie Zohan

The English Mark Kermode also thinks so, well known for his very creative ways of expressing his disgust in front of films that do not convince him at all (see the entries: Michael Bay, Pirates of the Caribbean, Sex and the City). In the case of Sandler, whom he has long “forgiven” because of the aforementioned Anderson film, he called Hotel Transylvania “his least irritating film in recent years, mainly because we don’t see it, it’s just a rumor“, and in his book Hatchet Job (on the importance of critics nowadays) imagine a hypothetical face-to-face conversation with the interpreter of Jack and Jill and Grown Ups: “We both know you are capable of doing better, so why do you insist on churning out nonsense?“A question that perhaps torments Sandler himself at this moment, given that even his trusted audience is starting to turn his back on him, as the current result of Pixels at the worldwide box office suggests. And to think that at the beginning of our career we had a dealing with a rather promising comedian …

Opera Man, Canteen Boy and festive songs

After a handful of television appearances and the film debut in 1989, Sandler decides to devote himself to the profession of pure comedian, performing in various clubs. He is thus discovered by Dennis Miller, who recommends him to Lorne Michaels, creator and executive producer of Saturday Night Live. Initially hired as a screenwriter in the fall of 1990, Sandler is promoted to cast member a few months later, during the seventeenth season, the same in which other young comedians take their first steps who will regularly appear at his side during and after the experience of SNL: Chris Rock, Chris Farley, David Spade and Rob Schneider (joined by veteran Kevin Nealon, who tends to appear in almost every Sandler movie). At the age of twenty-five, Sandler immediately imposes himself with characteristics that will become stable elements of his approach to comedy: wacky holiday-themed songs, fundamentally immature characters and, in an emergency, funny voices. Particularly popular is the character of Opera Man, who comments on the news of the week singing in a deliberately fake and ridiculous Italian. Sandler is also the protagonist of a controversial sketch in which he plays Canteen Boy (“bottle boy”), a 27-year-old big boy who is harassed by Scoutmaster (Alec Baldwin). Overall, Sandler’s experience in the family of SNL will last five years: at the end of the twentieth season, which ended in May 1995, he is fired along with his friend Farley.

Loading... Advertisements

The birth of Happy Madison

Adam Sandler and Seth Rogen in a scene from the comedy Funny People

In the same year in which he bids farewell to the popular comedy show, Sandler makes the leap in quality – so to speak – by moving to the cinema with Billy Madison, hated by critics but a moderate success at the box office (26 million dollars in America, that is almost triple what it cost). The following year the thing is repeated with Un kind of unpredictable, and in 1999 the actor founded the production company Happy Madison, involved in virtually all of her films to date (notable exceptions are Drunk with love And Hotel Transylvania), as well as other projects whose protagonists are various associates of Sandler, namely the aforementioned David Spade (The Adventures of Joe Dirt) and Rob Schneider (Gigolò by mistake), and, since 2009, Kevin James (The super cop of the supermarket and The Lord of the Zoo). A financially appropriate choice given that, as Mark Kermode recalled with horror, Sandler’s filmography has grossed a few billion dollars worldwide. A success which, however, does not correspond to a good relationship with the reviewers: by consulting Rotten Tomatoes, the film produced by Happy Madison with the highest percentage of positive reviews – Funny People by Judd Apatow – comes in at just 68%.

Respectable roles?

A scene from Drunk of Love

Every so often, however, Sandler allows himself some more demanding interpretations, demonstrating that he can do other than the grimaces and the little voices we are used to. Chief among these is, of course, his performance in Drunk with love, the film that made critics think again about his acting skills. In 2007 he tried again with Reign Over Me, and in 2009 with Funny People. There was no shortage of positive reviews in these cases as well, but the films in question have mostly gone unnoticed commercially, which is the real reason why Sandler explores similar territories quite occasionally (and in 2014, when he collaborated with Jason Reitman and Thomas McCarthy, even critics said no). It is therefore not surprising that in the package of four films he wrote, produced and interpreted that they will go directly on Netflix no more sophisticated comedies are expected. The first of these films, The Ridiculous Six, scheduled for December, was the subject of controversy a few months ago when it emerged that some actors, all American Indians, abandoned the project due to its seemingly offensive portrayal of their people. Will Sandler’s career be further affected? The answer at the end of the year …