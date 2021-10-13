Adam Sandler, the opposite of a star

It is the most watched movie on Netflix, since Netflix has existed. In just three days, nearly 31 million people saw it Murder Mystery, the comedy, a bit parody of the yellow Agatha Christie, with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, shot mostly in Northern Italy, between Como, Milan and Liguria. The Guardian did the calculation: if it had been released in the cinema, and not on a streaming platform, and if we keep those 31 million viewers for good, then it would be the third film, by box office record in the first weekend, in the history of cinema, immediately after Avengers: Endgame And Avengers: Infinity War. It’s actually an argument that doesn’t hold up because it’s hard to believe that 31 million people would have paid to see it, because Murder Mystery it’s a nice movie, but it doesn’t have the blockbuster numbers, the classic thing you like to watch because it’s there, but you wouldn’t think of going to the cinema just to see it. His was a huge but subdued success. Also for this reason, he could not have had a better protagonist.

Adam Sandler is a successful actor but he is not a star. He is one of the longest-running and best-paid protagonists in Hollywood. It’s been around since before George Clooney was famous. He is the eighth highest paid actor in Hollywood, according to the latest estimates of Forbes: for a movie, she gets paid what Jennifer Lawrence does. Nevertheless. He was never a sex symbol. He’s never been a big-time actor, one who drives fans crazy, or even just talking about himself. He doesn’t give interviews, he doesn’t pull it off. He’s an ordinary guy, an Average Joe. Indeed, Adam Sandler is so polar opposite of the typical celebrity that he is, look, Republican. He has only one gift: he makes you laugh, of a simple comedy, a bit demented, but not exactly idiotic. He has never tried to be anything different – indeed, critics reproach him for always being the same as himself – he is fine with that.

Adam Sandler is a product of the nineties, indeed he is the definitive nineties prick, halfway between Homer Simpson and the Dude of the Big Lebowski. Its story begins on Saturday Night Live, in a very particular phase of the show, when, as Jonathan Bernstein recounts on the Telegraph, the huge success of Mike Myers sketches about Illinois rockers (who among other things gave us the cult film Spindles of Head) began to lure Generation X kids, prompting the broadcasters to summon a batch of young comedians. One of these was, in fact, Adam Sandler, who was previously a minor character of the Robinson (he was the white friend of his teenage son). He was not the brightest, nor the best, nor the cutest, but he came up with a single sketch that was simply perfect, the “Hanukkah Song” (“So much funukkah To celebrate Hanukkah”), which immediately entered the canon. American. It was the year 1994 and since then Adam Sandler has never been able to repeat something like this (moreover, he has never tried) but he has never left. Among his films: Funny People by Judd Apatow; Grown-up weekend, with Salma Hayek; And Zohan – All women come to a head, for which he was inspired by Bruno by Sasha Baron Cohen.

Adam Sandler has never tried to be anything better than what he is. He was a dumb American, a good boy, a child in the body of a Marcantonio on the threshold of middle age, even when he had to face the most ambitious film of his career (Drunk with love by Paul Thomas Anderson). Physically, he fits into the trend of gym ugly guys, like Ben Stiller, and others of that generation there. With him, time seems to have never passed: America, a certain America that makes films, is less and less provincial, but he still dresses like a kid from the suburbs who listens to nu metal. In 2015 he had a bad time, with the flop of Pixels: many said it was over, Variety I also publish a list of “five reasons why Adam Sandler is no longer a star”. But here it is, with his record-breaking film. Although maybe Variety he’s right: Adam Sandler is not a star, he never was, he never wanted to be.