Adam Sandler: the photos of the new Netflix movie | Cinema

After, a few days ago on Netflix,is ready for a new film for the streaming, this time produced by the basketball star

The project, entitled Hustle, is directed by Jeremiah Zagar, director of When we were brothers, based on a script by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters. Sandler’s Happy Madison, Roth / Kirschenbaum Films, LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment produce the film.

Sandler plays a talent scout of basketball who, after being unfairly fired, finds a very talented player abroad and decides to take him to America to show everyone that they both have what it takes to make it to the NBA.

The project was originally from Legendary and Netflix bought the rights. The cast includes Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, Ben Foster, Juancho Hernangomez, Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Ainhoa ​​Pillet and Kenny Smith

the first photos:

The deal between Sandler and Netflix that started in 2015 was to initially spawn four films: The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler and Wedding on Long Island, then the number soared to six with Murder Mystery, which was the most popular. of 2019 on the platform, and another film in the works, Hubie Halloween, with Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Rob Schneider and Shaquille O’Neal.

The basketball project is then part of the new agreement for the four additional films.