Adam Sandler | the song for doctors fighting COVID-19

Actor Adam Sandler in musician version pays tribute through a song, to the many doctors and nurses who are fighting against the coronavirus in hospitals.

In this very particular historical period, where the mood is not the best due to the coronavirus, fortunately there are actors and celebrities who do not lose their enthusiasm. One of them is the actor Adam Sandler who showed himself in a musician version directly from his home.

Adam Sandler’s performance on the Jimmy Fallon show

In the last few hours, the American actor was one of the guests of the well-known show The Tonight Show from Jimmy Fallon in which he tried his hand at a home performance armed with a guitar and blue mirrored glasses. Sandler paid tribute to the doctors and nurses who are fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Adam Sandler’s song dedicated to doctors and nurses

“Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess / If they have the supplies they need”, sings Sandler in the chorus of his song. “And I hope they will save us soon / Because I’m really, really tired of my family.”

The song continues saying: “I pay tribute to the doctors who brought us into this world as children” and to the nurses who “wear Crocs and tell you the truth”.

The song continues with an invitation from the actor to “come together” to build more fans, make more masks, wash your hands and stay indoors so that we can all “Make this damn thing go away.” In conclusion: “I’m teaching my kids math / And this can’t be good for America “.

It’s just the kind of funny and weirdly emotional song we needed! Meanwhile, we remind you that the film Rough Diamonds will be available from May 25 on Netflix.