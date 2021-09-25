Adam Sandler tops the list of most viewed movies on Netflix with two titles

Netflix audiences love Adam Sandler, as evidenced by the top 2 of the most viewed films that sees his film in the first place Raw Diamonds.

Adam Sandler continues to be the most popular on the streaming platform Netflix, as the two most viewed films in recent weeks by users, or Raw Diamonds and Mia Moglie Per Finta, two films that see him as the protagonist and which apparently are having enormous success.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler paired for the movie Just Go With It

Adam Sandler fans have shown this week that they are increasingly loyal to their favorite, especially after Monday’s release of Rough Diamonds, a predictable success given the huge success it achieved in theaters. A performance that critics and audiences like very much, which apparently continues to be successful as the film ranks first among the most viewed films this week.

But it’s not just the actor’s news that the public likes, in fact in second place is My wife for pretend, a funny comedy of 211, which sees him paired with Jennifer Aniston in a series of goliardic events typical of the classic comedies of Adam Sandler.

According to We Got This Covered, Adam Sandler’s particular success this week can be traced back to the two billion hours that have been seen on Netflix, since he signed an exclusive deal with them in 2014. This demonstrates solid loyalty on the part of the Netflix. his audience, despite many of his works have been denigrated by critics.

Coming soon Adam Sandler will return to Netflix with two new productions, namely Hubie Halloween and Dan Pan.