Adam Sandler was terrified at the thought of ruining Drunk of love | Cinema

Despite the public – American and non-American – they have always loved the comedies of, critics became aware of the actor’s skill only when he made his first foray into lands that had nothing to do with films like Little Nicky, An unpredictable type or Big Daddy.

It took the role of Barry Egan in Drunk with love (Punch-Drunk Love) 2002 film written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson winner of the director’s prize at the 55th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

In a chat with the SmartLess podcast made on the sidelines of press engagements for Hubie Halloween, the new comedy that arrived on Netflix a few days ago, told of the real terror felt at the thought of being able to mess up the artistic vision of a director like Paul Thomas Anderson, a fear that became even greater after watching Magnolia.

Paul was very nice, I remember he said to me “Hey, I loved Billy Madison”. To which I replied “OK thanks”, but I still had no idea who he was. Then – I swear to God – it happened that one morning, it was like 11, I didn’t have a hell to do, Magnolia had just left and so I think “I think it’s that guy’s movie. Let’s go and see it “. The room was sold-out, I found myself in the front row and I remember feeling real terror because I realized that that guy was really good, from the series “But this is much better than me, f ** k, I don’t want to make his movie, I risk messing it up!”.

In short, despite the certificates of esteem shown by Paul Thomas Anderson towards him – the director was firmly intent on working with the comedian – Adam Sandler still felt a certain tension at the thought of taking part in a director’s project of films so different from those in which he used to act.

We all know how it went.