Adam Sandler was terrified at the thought of ruining Drunk of love | Cinema

It took the role of Barry Egan in Drunk with love (Punch-Drunk Love) 2002 film written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson winner of the director’s prize at the 55th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
In a chat with the SmartLess podcast made on the sidelines of press engagements for Hubie Halloween, the new comedy that arrived on Netflix a few days ago, told of the real terror felt at the thought of being able to mess up the artistic vision of a director like Paul Thomas Anderson, a fear that became even greater after watching Magnolia.
Paul was very nice, I remember he said to me “Hey, I loved Billy Madison”. To which I replied “OK thanks”, but I still had no idea who he was. Then – I swear to God – it happened that one morning, it was like 11, I didn’t have a hell to do, Magnolia had just left and so I think “I think it’s that guy’s movie. Let’s go and see it “. The room was sold-out, I found myself in the front row and I remember feeling real terror because I realized that that guy was really good, from the series “But this is much better than me, f ** k, I don’t want to make his movie, I risk messing it up!”.
In short, despite the certificates of esteem shown by Paul Thomas Anderson towards him – the director was firmly intent on working with the comedian – Adam Sandler still felt a certain tension at the thought of taking part in a director’s project of films so different from those in which he used to act.
We all know how it went.