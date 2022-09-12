Adam Sandler: why Steve Buscemi appears in almost all his movies | United States Celeb | nnda nnlt | FAME

Over the years, Adam Sandler has established himself as one of the comedy actors most important in the history of cinema, being the mastermind behind several films that were box-office hits and have brought together renowned artists.

However, the work of United States celeb It is not limited to acting, because in addition to starring in his own films, he has also worked as a producer and director of films such as “A cool dad” either “They are like children”, as well as heading his own production company, which maintains agreements with streaming platforms.

And it is precisely his position as a producer that allows Adam to select his cast of actors, which is repeated on many occasions, since he hires his friends and trusted staff, among whom stands out Steve Buscemi.

Steve Buscemi in Boardwalk Empire. (Photo: HBO)

WHY DOES ADAM SANDLER ALWAYS HIRE STEVE BUSCEMI?

Although many critics agree on the great artistic talent of Steve Buscemi, some followers of the seventh art have criticized that the American actor is reduced to a comic character, since his dramatic roles in “Boardwalk Empire” Y “The Sopranos” support their ability.

However, the truth is that Steve has participated in comic interventions, such as visas in “the big lebowski” or like the sarcastic geologist in “Armageddon”, so he joined actors like Chris Rock, Kevin James and David Spadestalwarts for Sandler’s tapes.

In real life, the aforementioned actors are very good friends, something that they have shown in several appearances on television and in their personal social networks.

On the same path is drew Barrymoreanother recurring actress in Adam’s tapes, but unlike Buscemi, who usually has secondary roles, this one is closer to the star roles.

It should be noted that during the alliance between “Happy Madison ProductionsSandler’s with NetflixSteve has appeared in all the tapes, either in supporting roles or as the main character.

Steve Buscemi is “Hubie Halloween” (Photo: Netflix)

THE ADAM SANDLER AND STEVE BUSCEMI TAPES