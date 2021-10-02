News

Adam Sandler will make 4 more films for Netflix

Netflix has extended its deal with Adam Sandler and Happy Madison Productions for four more movies!

Streaming giant Netflix has announced it has entered into a new deal with Adam Sandler, also revealing that Murder Mystery it was the most popular title on Netflix in the US last year. The film, also starring Jennifer Aniston, is Sandler’s sixth Netflix film, a list of films that includes: The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of and the next Hubie Halloween. Netflix has revealed that its customers have spent two billion hours watching Sandler movies since 2015, when The Ridiculous 6 was premiered.

“Whether you know him as Sandman, Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or just Adam, one thing is clear: our members can’t get enough of him.”, he has declared Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer of Netflix. “They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I couldn’t be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world. “

Sandler plays jeweler and drug addict Howard Ratner in Josh and Benny Safdie thriller Uncut Gems, which grossed nearly $ 48 million in North America in just six weeks. The film arrived on Netflix (also here in Italy) just today, Friday 31 January.

