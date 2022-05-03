Adam Sandler will return to work with the Safdie brothers, directors of Uncut Gems

After his great performance in Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler announced that he will work again with Joshua and Benjamin Safdie, responsible for directing the film. The news was given by the actor in an interview with the media Entertainment Weekly where he advanced: “I’m preparing a new film with the Safdie brothers”. Even so, he did not reveal any other relevant details about the project.

“They’re working pretty hard on it,” Adam added. “His work ethic is based on never stopping. They are always working, writing, thinking. I can’t tell you anything but I can assure you that it will be very exciting and different”, he said in relation to the work methodology of the directors that led him to be nominated for Best Male Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Previously, in another interview for the same site, Sandler had already talked about the Safdie brothers and his desire to work with them again in the near future. “I love these guys, they are amazing filmmakers and of course I can’t wait to work with them again. I told them all the time that their future was going to be bright, but they are so humble that they didn’t want to talk about it.”

Josh and Benny Safdie with Adam Sandler on the set of Uncut Gems. Photo: Julieta Cervantes.

Uncut Gems was not the only project in which the filmmakers and the protagonist of Click they collaborated together. In 2020 they crossed paths again to produce a surprise short film that premiered on the Vimeo platform. The six-minute film, titled Goldman v Silvermanstarred Sandler and one of the directors as New York City street performers who get into an altercation while trying to impress a couple of tourists in Times Square.

Since then, Sandler starred in the Netflix original production there would be halloween and is currently in post-production on Murder Mystery 2 with Jennifer Aniston. On the other hand, she will also participate in the film Spaceman of Bohemia Based on the true story of Jakub Procházka, an orphan raised in the Czech countryside by his grandparents who overcomes all obstacles to become the country’s first astronaut.