Adam Sandler wins the Best Actor award at the Spirit Awards

No Oscar nomination for Adam Sandler who, however, wins the award for best male protagonist (Raw diamonds) at the 2020 Spirit Awards

Adam Sandler brought home theIndependent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead thanks to his acclaimed performance in Raw diamonds from Josh and Benny Safdie. Sandler earned the best reviews of his career for his portrayal of Howard Ratner, a self-destructive gambler whose growing gambling addiction derails his personal and professional life.

Adam Sandler: here’s the speech at the Film Independent Spirit Awards

Winning the Spirit Award awards Sandler his second best actor award in the 2019-2020 awards season. Sandler had already won the Best Actor award at the National Board of Review. The other nominees for the 2020 Spirit Awards for Best Actor were: Chris Galust (Give Me Liberty), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Light), Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse) and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Mustang).

Oscars 2020: Adam Sandler fans furious about the non-nomination

Despite the Spirit Awards, Adam Sandler will not repeat his 92nd Academy Awards victory as he was excluded from the competition.

Here is the official synopsis of Raw diamonds with Adam Sandler available on Netflix:

Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler) is a charismatic New York jeweler on a constant search for the coup of a lifetime. After placing a series of high-risk bets that promise to pay him back big, Howard finds himself on a tightrope looking for a balance between business, family and opponents that increasingly cornered him on his tireless path to victory.

