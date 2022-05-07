Adam Sandler’s spectacular mansion in Los Angeles

Adam Sandler He is known worldwide for his comedies, some of which have become true classics, which have left him an enviable fortune. One night in 2004, the actor’s wife, Jacqueline Samantha Titone, was attending a dinner at Kurt Rusell’s mansion, and she said that she would have liked to buy the property. In less than a year, the protagonist of ‘A fake wife’ had acquired the mansion and had moved in with his family.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn sold the mansion to Adam Sandler for $12 million. It is located in Pacific Palisades, in Los Angeles, between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. The Sandlers have many famous neighbors in their community, including television host and comedian Conan O’Brien, director Steven Spielberg, and actor Tom Hanks, among others.

The mansion is 12,860 square feet, with 7 bathrooms, 14 bedrooms, and a massive Courtyard complete with pool and sports area. If that’s not enough, the interpreter of ‘Billy Madison’ he also owns the house next door, which is 3,971 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, meaning the ‘combined properties are worth an estimated $28 million’.

At 55 years of age, the comedian has a millionaire fortune amounting to 420 million dollars and together with his production company ‘Happy Madison’, he maintains a contract with Netflix that guarantees him annual income of several million from the production of new comedies.



Adam Sandler’s Mansion

Adam Sandler also dabbled in drama and has marked presence, as happened in the acclaimed film ‘Uncut Gems’ (Diamonds in the Rough), released in 2019, in which the actor plays a jeweler addicted to the game that is played for one last bet, which can help him to get out of their problems and mainly preserve their lives by driving away those who owe them large sums of money. The film was a huge success and grossed over $50 million. Ahour local media have reported that Sandler is preparing his next project and apparently it is not a comedy, but details about it are unknown.

Recently the actor finished filming ‘Criminals at sea 2’, the sequel to the first film released in 2018 where Sandler is a policeman who takes his wife, Jennifer Aniston, on a trip to Europe. A mysterious man invites them to a luxurious yacht where its elderly owner is murdered, making the couple the first suspects.



Adam Sandler

The film garnered some interesting viewing figures on Netflix in its first 3 days. The Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston film reached 31 million views in its first weekend on the platform. This was the main reason that Netflix greenlit a sequel in 2021. The film will add Mark Strong, Jodie Smith-Turner and Tony Goldwyn to its cast. At the moment there are no details of the plot of the film or when it will be released, but the streaming platform may have it available before the end of the year.