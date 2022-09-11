Adam Scott (‘Separation’) joins Dakota Johnson in ‘Madame Web’

Once the taunt about Morbius (unless those responsible once again trust that Internet memes should guarantee a successful re-release), Sony can continue to build its peculiar cinematographic universe, called venomverse (or however you prefer) and based on supporting characters from Spider-Man. The two blockbusters of Venom and its sequel, there will be slaughtermake it possible, and one of the projects that is attracting the most attention in this regard is madam web. directs S J Clarkson and stars dakota johnson as a clairvoyant mutant whom we have always known as a blind and paralyzed old woman in a machine that keeps her alive.

Madame Web is used to acting as a mentor for Peter Parker, although the signing of Johnson suggests that the film will focus on the character from another angle. In any case, what matters to us now is that according to dead line He has just signed a first-rate interpreter for an unclear character: adam scott. This interpreter accustomed to comic roles had been seen in Big Little Lies either Disaster Artist before starring in the great serial sensation of recent months, Separation. Created by Dan Erickson, Separation has premiered its first season on Apple TV + surrounding Scott with performers such as John Turturro, Patricia Arquette Y Christopher Walkenand has received splendid reviews that pave the way for the second season.

In madam webin addition to Johnson, Scott will alternate with emma roberts Y sydney sweeneyarrival of another successful series such as euphoria. With the exception of Johnson, none of these interpreters has a confirmed role, and the argument of madam web remains mired in mystery. Sony, which apart from the failure of Morbius contributed to the box office Spider-Man: No Way Home thanks to its association with Marvel Studios, it also plans a film dedicated to Kraven the Hunter with Aaron Taylor Johnsonscheduled for release on January 13, 2023. madam webin turn, the following would arrive July 7thwhile another confirmed film from venomverse is the solo adventure The deadinterpreted by bad bunny.





In addition to these projects, it should be remembered that Sony is behind the brand spiderverse, and what is scheduled for the June 2, 2023 the premiere of Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse.

