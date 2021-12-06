Adam Warlock: Guardians of the Galaxy creator comments on Will Poulter’s casting

Jim Starlin, mind from which i Guardians of the Galaxy, commented on the casting of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The highly anticipated film is currently in production long before the May 2023 release date. James Gunn was reinstated in the director’s chair after being briefly fired in 2018 and brings with him much of his original cast of Guardians of the Galaxy, including those like Chris Pratt And Zoe Saldana. Plot details are still kept under wraps, but all signs point to an emotional conclusion to the Marvel trilogy.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 it is also arousing enthusiasm because it will finally introduce Adam Warlock in the MCU. The character with cosmic powers was first previewed in one of the various credits scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and since then fans have wondered if he would eventually show up in person.

After several months of cautious statements, James Gunn later confirmed that Will Poulter, seen in Detroit And The Revenant, will officially be Warlock. Poulter was careful not to reveal too much about his role in Guardians of the Galaxy, while also keeping quiet about Adam’s enemy or friend nature in the film.

Starlin helped create the Guardians of the Galaxy and one of the greatest Marvel villains of all time, Thanos. He didn’t create Adam Warlock, but he did a lot of expanding the character. Therefore, fans wondered how he feels about Poulter’s casting. Recently speaking with THR, Starlin revealed that he has a list of films with Poulter that he intends to watch in the coming months, since he is not yet familiar with his work. However, Starlin is confident in Marvel’s casting decision, and in fact stated:

“I never imagined [Josh] Brolin as Thanos. I had a couple of other actors in mind. But now I can’t imagine anyone but Brolin playing Thanos. They were good at choosing characters. This actor will probably prove to be as good as the others ”.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters in 2023, although an official release date has not yet been announced. Shooting for the film should officially start by the end of 2021. They will return to the cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff And Karen Gillan, with Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper who will still offer their voices. He is also expected in the film Chris Hemsworth as Thor.