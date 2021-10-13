News

Adam Warlock: This is what Will Poulter might look like

Yesterday the news was confirmed that Will Poulter will be Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The casting had been anticipated by some rumors, but yesterday it is James Gunn that the main trade magazines have made the name of the young interpreter official.

Poulter’s reaction was elegant and calm, as well as expressing gratitude towards the opportunity that will surely benefit his fame and his wallet. Here’s the exchange on Twitter:

But not only elegant thanks. The network moved yesterday and as always Bosslogic made its tribute to the new casting: so here’s how Will Poulter may appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as Adam Warlock:

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters in 2023, although an official release date has not yet been announced. Shooting for the film should officially start by the end of 2021. They will return to the cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff And Karen Gillan, with Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper who will still offer their voices. He is also expected in the film Chris Hemsworth as Thor. He joins the cast Will Poulter who will play Adam Warlock.

