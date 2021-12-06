Adam Warlock, unveiled the new look of Adam Poulter for Guardians of the Galaxy 3? [FOTO]

Filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldana have started a month ago and we don’t want them, but much of the wait from here to the release will be to see the new MCU hero in action: Adam Warlock.

After being mentioned in the post-credit of the second film by James Gunn, in early October it was announced that the Marvel hero created by Stan Lee And Jack Kirby in 1967 he will be played by the actor born in 1993 Will Poulter. So far only a few fan art have been shared about him and not even the first shot from the set has shown much of his look. To satisfy the curiosity of the fan now some think shots by Will Poulter.

The interpreter of the artificial human created by the Enclave scientists has in fact changed his hair color and everything seems to suggest it is precisely for the shooting in the role of Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Put side by side like the Instagram profile did Butacaprime_1in fact, it is impossible not to notice a certain satisfactory similarity.

A few weeks ago, moreover, an advertisement for Will Poulter had made a lot of hype in which he showed an extremely muscular physique, definitely far from the look of Bandersnatch or other works of the actor. Proof of how fans can rest assured: Poulter seems more than fit to play He.

Photo: James Chance (Getty Images) / Marvel

