Adam Warlock will play Will Poulter in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 • Universal Movies

THE Marvel Studios they chose the rising star Will Poulter as an interpreter of Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the famous hero had only been mentioned in the second chapter.

Yes, the post-credits sequence of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 has finally generated a first update from the next chapter coming in the future of Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Hollywood Reporter tonight confirmed the signing of Will Poulter as the face of Adam Warlock, and as an important confirmation, the official welcome was also received James Gunn.

Will Poulter he was appreciated for taking part in the gripping saga Maze Runner, but also in more committed films such as The Revenant alongside Leonardo Dicaprio. This role in the cinecomic Marvel Studios it could transform him from rising star to Hollywood star. Adam Warlock is an artificially created super man capable of flying into space and absorbing the powers of the High Evolutionary, his comic book debut took place in The Fantastic Four, thanks to Stan Lee And Jack Kirby.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 3

PRODUCTION: The film will be directed by James Gunn, whose name will also be linked to the script. Production could start shortly. Kevin Feige is among the producers. CAST: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter. DISTRIBUTION: In US cinemas from May 3, 2023.