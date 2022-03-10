Adamari López: 3 KEY exercises that helped her lose more than 20 kilos

The driver Adamari Lopez 50 years old, began a profound process of physical and spiritual change a little less than a year ago. At the same time that she separated from the Spanish dancer Toni Costa after 10 years as a couple and a daughter in common, the actress began a strict food plan.

Adamari Lopez. Source: Terra archive

She accompanied this type of healthy eating with physical exercise and perseverance, which led her to lose around 20 kilos in less than a year. on more than one occasion Adamari Lopez He taught his fitness routine on social networks in front of his more than seven million followers.

supervision of exercises Adamari Lopez they are in charge of the trainer Jocelyn Trochez of JTBodyconcept, and in line with the Weight Watchers diet. The key element of the driver’s exercise routine was the combination of cardio and weight training.

Adamari Lopez. Source: instagram @adamarilopez

One of his exercises is the biceps and in this way he can tone his arms with weights and an elastic band with more than 15 repetitions. Another of the routines Adamari Lopez It consists of jumping jacks in which you lower your hands to the floor doing a squat and this burns a lot of calories.

Adamari Lopez. Source: instagram @adamarilopez

As for the legs, Adamari Lopez He does a stationary bike for 20 minutes, then does step reps with elastic bands and deadlifts with weights. The key to this part of your routine is to put more and more force and effort into your legs so they get toned.