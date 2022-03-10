Adamari López: 3 KEY exercises that helped her lose more than 20 kilos

James 11 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 65 Views

The driver Adamari Lopez 50 years old, began a profound process of physical and spiritual change a little less than a year ago. At the same time that she separated from the Spanish dancer Toni Costa after 10 years as a couple and a daughter in common, the actress began a strict food plan.

Adamari Lopez. Source: Terra archive

She accompanied this type of healthy eating with physical exercise and perseverance, which led her to lose around 20 kilos in less than a year. on more than one occasion Adamari Lopez He taught his fitness routine on social networks in front of his more than seven million followers.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Felicity Jones does not rule out playing Black Cat again | Films

liliana carmonaFebruary 24, 2022 – 15:36 The actress appeared in the tape ‘The Amazing Spider-Man …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved