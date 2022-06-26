Adamari López achieved the unthinkable and made Toni’s heart beat in La Casa de los Famosos 2

June 24, 2022 11:38 a.m.

the plan that Adamari Lopez would have to recover Tony Costa seems to be doing better than many believe now that he did the unthinkable in The House of Celebrities 2. La Chaparrita de Oro would have managed to make her ex’s heart beat when she saw her conduct the Urban Awards, on the same television network.

Adamari López dressed as a gala for Toni?

Toni Costa and his colleagues from LCDLF saw the awards where Adamari was

According to information revealed this week on the Gossip No Like program, the green-eyed driver would have activated a plan to recover the Spanish dancer. If these rumors are true she was able to score points with him by being stunning for the gala that the members of the reality show were able to see on Thursday.

In an unprecedented moment of The House of Celebrities 2 the production allowed them a slight contact with the outside world when it brought them together to show them the awards gala where the urban artists shone with everything. In addition, it became Ada’s opportunity to show off with Tony Costa.

As it was expected, Adamari Lopez She looked spectacular in several dresses that showed a lot of skin on the red carpet of the event that took place in Puerto Rico. Some clothes with which she caught the attention of more than one and possibly the Zumba instructor.

