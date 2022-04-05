Adamari López and her provocative dress that revealed her underwear

Among the many artists who have given Puerto Ricoone who has put his pride on high has been without a doubt Adamari Lopez.

In this case, the actress has played magnificent roles in soap operas and currently hosts a famous morning show.

PHOTO. Adamari López is not afraid to show her face full of wrinkles

The ex-partner of Luis Fonsi He has also drawn attention for his health problems, which has worried his fans.

And it is that we remember that, a few years ago, she suffered from breast cancer, a disease that she was able to overcome after a constant struggle and desire to live.

–>

As if that weren’t enough, she was also talked about wonders when she started working on her physique.

And it is that for a few months back to date, weight loss for Adamari It has been more than obvious.

With her new figure, the presenter takes the opportunity to wear outfits that highlight her figure.

Adamari López shows her underwear…

However, a few days ago, she drew attention to the dress she decided to wear on the broadcast of the Nuevo Día program.

For this occasion, the Puerto Rican decided to use a brown outfit, which exposed her underwear.

The garment exposed much of her bra, causing all kinds of comments from Internet users.

And it is that while some filled her with compliments and positive comments, others affirmed that she is no longer of an age to wear those costumes.

What is certain is that currently Adamari He has more than seven million followers on his official Twitter account. Instagram.

In his account we can see very funny images and videos, where he is sometimes accompanied by his little daughter.

Recall that he recently announced his separation from the famous dancer Tony Costawho currently already boasts a new love and is a youtuber.