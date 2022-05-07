Adamari López and more famous reveal what an ideal Mother’s Day would be like

There is very little left for the celebration of Mother’s Day in this 2022, and some celebrities such as Adamari Lopez, Alicia Machado Y Sharon Fonsecaamong others, revealed the three things that would make their day magical.

In this sense, the majority agreed that, to have an ideal Mother’s Day, the presence of their loved ones, especially their children, is necessary.

The driver Adamari López assured that the main thing to enjoy this celebration is her daughter Alaiawho has become his adventure partner, as we have been able to see through his social networks.

Like the Puerto Rican artist, Myrka Dellanos pointed out that her daughter and her mother are the two people who cannot miss this Mother’s Day, while valentina ferrer He replied that the first thing he wants is to know that he has his son River close, as well as Alicia Machado, who assured that she wants to celebrate with her daughter.

Moving on to the second wish for this Mother’s Day, the requests were varied, as Sharon Fonseca focused on dedicating time in the morning to her physical and mental health.

“Start the day with a good pilates class that ends in meditation to fill me with a lot of good energy and serenity,” said the Venezuelan model and partner of the Italian businessman Gianluca Vacchi.

For their part, Adamari and Alicia Machado agreed that what they want is to rest more than normal, because due to their activities they do not have time to stay in bed as they would like.

“I want to get up at 2 in the afternoon, I want to sleep until that time on Mother’s Day,” confessed the former Miss Universe.

Meanwhile, the couple J Balvin She chose to go for a walk outdoors, revealing that connecting with nature is something that makes her feel calm and in harmony.

When talking about her third wish for this Mother’s Day, Sharon Fonseca revealed that she would like to go out to eat at a restaurant. “Going to eat at a restaurant, because I really enjoy food, something like good pasta or sushi, which fascinates me.”

Adamari López preferred a good massage to close her celebration with a flourish, and Alicia Machado indicated that she would like to have several calls with her friends and loved ones, whom she may not frequent as much due to her work.

Having said that, it only remains to wait for these celebrities to enjoy a spectacular Mother’s Day.

¡Subscribe to our newsletter to receive in your email the latest news from your favorite celebrities!

DO NOT MISS: Celebrities who celebrate this Mother’s Day showing off their baby bump.