Adamari López: at 50 years old, he lives an amazing physical transformation that finds snipers

The new figure of Adamari López, 50 years old, has had many eyes on her for four months. Some criticize her for her physical transformation, she does not hesitate to defend herself against her as she can and even the Puerto Rican singer Olga Tañón returned to comment on the process to which her compatriot was subjected.

“Today I woke up and felt half sad, but I stopped, I looked carefully and reminded myself that although my life is not perfect there are thousands who would like to be me,” he posted Thursday on his Instagram in the middle of a gale of questions about her thinness

Then he added: “Because one is crazy, but one is good.”

Since last November, The “haters” have not left the Telemundo presenter alone after beginning a physical transformation that erased that overweight image that he wore a little over two years ago.

Her decision to lose weight began with the WW program, with which she lost 32 pounds in a short time, the 1.57 m (5.1 ft) actress also announced at the beginning.

“So many reasons to be happy and satisfied with my experience living a healthy lifestyle with @ww. Thanks to the focus and resources you have given me over the last 22 months, I have lost 32 pounds (approximately 14 kilos),” published in November the former sentimental partner of the dancer Toni Costa next to the post in which he is seen an image from months before and another from that date, with a notable difference in his physique.

Then he added: “The most important part is to maintain myself and continue living day by day what I can celebrate today with so much effort.”

At the end of 2021, Adamari already had an obvious radical change in her body. However, the story that the methods of losing weight, the change in diet and the exercise routine were key in his new physical appearance met with an unexpected setback when Merenguera Olga Tañón got away with it (she said “it was accidental”) to reveal that in reality she would have undergone the famous gastric balloon operation to treat the obesity that afflicted her.

Then, the “haters” turned their cannons towards Adamari and many did not miss the opportunity to express his discontent for not telling “the truth” about his new figure.

Among the messages it reads: “Everyone with their own story, but it doesn’t seem to me that she deceives people by saying of a weight loss system that she did not do to reduce her size.”

Another comment: “She was with them for more than a year and she didn’t lose an ounce and suddenly… wham! She lowered everything. It’s not logical.”

In the middle of last January, Adamari López reappeared in her Instagram stories, sharing how they gave her a new Covid-19 test, after spending a few days in the hospital to prevent her situation from getting complicated, and also shared a new video of hers exercising, showing the spectacular figure achieved during the last months, While advertised the famous diet that claims to have taken all this time.

However, since Olga Tañón “innocently” affirmed in a video that her compatriot had undergone a gastric balloon operationthe networks continued to burn and ask for explanations to Alaïa’s mother about whether it is actually diet and exercise or just another method: diet and exercise? or diet, exercise… and gastric balloon?

In the face of criticism, Adamari has mocked the situation in some of her reels, trying to take the comments with a sense of humor, but not all the followers forgive her and by mid-January she had not denied that she had undergone the surgery either.

Her “haters” and her supporters offered their opposing views. Some try to explain it: “Gastric balloon or not, she took her health seriously and I’m sure she eats properly, if she doesn’t share that part it’s something personal. But that she exercises and eats healthy, there’s no doubt because we all know that Even if we do bariatric or cosmetic surgery, if I don’t follow a nutritional plan, you didn’t take advantage of the money you invest,” he reflected, defending the driver’s position in the face of the possibility that it was true that Adamari had undergone surgery, “wrote one of his followers.

This week the subject of his weight loss and the method he used remained on the table. The program “Gossip no like” revealed that Abel Bello, one of the most prestigious doctors in Miami, was the person in whom she put her trust for the transformation.

According to the hosts of the YouTube program, Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, the procedure to which the famous Puerto Rican underwent is an endoscopic gastric sleeve or gastric plication without surgery, which is not so invasive and is performed through the mouth in order to reduce the capacity of the stomach to 70 percent.

“It is done on an outpatient basis, the vast majority wake up normal, we start a liquid diet for two weeks, they come for a follow-up consultation until we get the expected results,” Bello explained in a video posted on his social networks.

To this was added that the singer Olga Tañón attacked again against Adamari (without mentioning his name), to whom he advised that it is time to accept the truth before his followers.

According to Tañón, it would be easier if he admitted it and would help others with his story: “I didn’t do it myself, but how can we help others tell them ‘stop there’, I’ll help you this way, I’m going to go back to make another controversy.

On the subject he abounded: “What does bother me, without referring to anyone, is the people who say that they lost weight in a way and it is not true. But, going back to the same thing, obesity is still a problem and it is a disease”.

This Friday, the host of the morning show “Hoy Día” (Telemundo) faced to the followers of the television program who do not stop commenting on his physical appearance so thin, some have even shown concern.

It has been on the official Instagram account of the Telemundo show in the mornings, where some users have made it clear that they do not agree with the transformation that some even consider extreme in such a short time, reported the portal of the Los Angeles newspaper La Opinion.

She wears a loose light-colored dress, which reaches her knees, enhancing her spectacular legs, with a huge smile and makeup in keeping with the tone of the look that looks sensational for viewers, indicates La Opinion.

However, some users have not been able to avoid bursting into criticism of the Puerto Rican and under the publication they have sent their comments, focusing mainly on how thin she looks lately.

“OMG! But Adamari is going to disappear, she is almost unrecognizable“,”How skinny she is, her legs and knees look bad after a certain age, she should not go down anymore“,”The knees remained the pure bone“, expressed in the networks the followers quoted by The opinion.

The “haters” also criticized the Telemundo program, the New York Journal portal reported. “Why does she always have to attract attention whenever guests arrive and where are the others? Well, if that’s not the case, she disappears from the program”, “That girl is a “utility”, she really appears even in the soup… could it be that they can’t balance, one day, you, one day, me”.