Adamari López begins a work day on the island to the rhythm of the bomb

The joy and enthusiasm of working from her island cannot be hidden on the presenter’s face Adamari Lopezwho arrived on Puerto Rican soil yesterday, Sunday, and will broadcast live from different points in San Juan until next Wednesday for the program “Today” from Telemundo.

“I am beautiful people, I am happy from my land Puerto Rico. Here, from Paseo de la Princesa in Old San Juan. Ready to bring you a lot of information from the entertainment world. Gerardo Rivas will come here with his music “Happy”, we will also be talking about Ricky Martin and his plans, you can’t miss it, we have a lot for those girls who are size ‘plus’ and who want to know how to dress we have fashion for you. Also, I have to tell you that I was with Miss Puerto Rico Universe, Michellein Loíza to dance bomba and plena”, explained López through a story on Instagram.

During yesterday afternoon, as he shared with his followers. the communicator went to the town of Loíza to take bomba classes with Colón, the folklorist Sheila Osorio and the bomba and plena group Los Negritos de la L.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, López will be at Ventana al Mar in Condado and will be accompanied by the presenter Alexandra Fuentes. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the also jury of the “reality” “That’s how you dance” will be in District T-Mobile beside Raymond Arrieta. The transmissions will take place between 7:30 and 10:00 in the morning, the morning program schedule of the Spanish-speaking television network.

Last week, the Puerto Rican was once again a topic of conversation after publicly reacting to the new sentimental relationship of Tony Costaher ex-partner and the father of her daughter Alaïa.

“Your ex, Toni Costa, has already confirmed that he has a girlfriend. I want to know how you took this news? Did you already know? ”, Asked Quique Usales, with whom he shares work at Telemundo.

“Of course, for me this is nothing new. It seems to me that what you always have to do is wish him “a lot of happiness” and good things, because everything you wish for those around us has repercussions, especially in my case with my daughter. What I want is for my daughter to be fine, “said López, who did not want to answer if he met the dancer’s new girlfriend.