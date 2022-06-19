Adamari López breaks the silence and confesses if it bothers her that Toni Costa talks so much about her in La Casa de los Famosos

One week before starting his luxurious summer vacation, Adamari Lopez She looked super sexy at a party in Miami to celebrate the cover of Imagen magazine.

In addition to sharing all her plans for these dates together with her daughter Alaia, the presenter confesses if it bothers her that her ex, Toni Costa, talk about her now that the dancer is participating in the reality show “La Casa de los Famosos” on Telemundo.

What are your plans for this summer?

I have a lot of plans. Next week I’m going to Puerto Rico, there’s the “Tu Música Urbana Awards”, and that’s where we’ll be in Puerto Rico. I’m going to take Alaia too and I’m going to stay one more day after the show is over so I can spend time with my family.

“Then I return, I am going to the Disney cruise, I am obviously going to take Alaia, there we are going to spend three wonderful days and then we return on Saturday and on Sunday we go to Europe for two weeks, two and a half weeks to share, to enjoy, to continue creating memories.

“We go part family, part friends who are family to us and then we also take another cruise through the Mediterranean to continue working”.

Does it bother you that Toni talks about you?

I think everyone is working. Everyone will think that he is doing things correctly, and well, that’s all I can tell you.

