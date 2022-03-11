Adamari López breaks the silence and reveals how much he weighed and what he still has to lose: VIDEO

Adamari Lopez It has become a trend in recent months because he managed to reach his ideal weight through a lot of effort.

"I knew I was chubby, but I didn't realize how fat I looked either," she said in an interview.

To several months To show her change, the actress revealed how her overweight affected her personal and work life. It wasn’t until she had Alaia that she realized that she couldn’t do the same things that she used to.

The routine of Adamari López

Despite this, she did not say anything to her then husband, Tony Costa, regarding how he felt physically or the changes he saw in his body. Adamari assures that she felt without energy and tired all the time because she just wanted to lie down.

Between the confessions they are also related to being overweight also involved with the professional. They even asked him to play “chubby” roles in the job opportunities they asked for.

Currently the actress He claims to be happy with his current figure but still wants to lose several more pounds. His weight is 106 pounds and he would like to reach 100 but he still has a hard time because before he weighed 150.

Between the sacrifices losing weight implies giving up soda because it is one of the most complicated actions. Adamari López is clear about the weight she does not want to return to and how she wants to maintain it, not only for her physical appearance but also for her health.

