Adamari López brings out the heavy artillery to get Toni’s attention

Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa

June 15, 2022 8:00 p.m.

Adamari Lopez seems to be willing to do whatever it takes to get attention Tony Costa. Last weekend he shared a video on social media of him blaming him for not leaving him instructions to handle domestic problems in his house and now he’s bringing out the heavy artillery with which fans believe he goes all out. for his ex.

As she looks fired up, Evelyn reminds her how good she looks with Toni.

After naming the Spanish dancer, his current girlfriend Evelyn Beltran She shared several videos on her Instagram stories that showed her next to him in a dance class. This made many think that it was her way of reminding the Shorty in Gold which of the two has the heart of the Zumba instructor.

Adamari no longer knows what to do for Toni

And in what seems to be a war of exposures on the networks, Adamari Lopez He surprised his millions of fans by posing very sensually on the cover of a magazine. According to the images that she showed on Instagram and in the Hoy Día program, it was a photo session where mischief was not lacking and, in turn, the networks believe that it is a way to remind Toni of what she missed.

However, it should be remembered that at the moment Tony Costa He remains unaware of all this since when he passes through La Casa de los Famosos 2 he has no contact with the outside world and it will be when he leaves when he sees everything that has happened in his absence.

