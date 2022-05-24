Adamari López celebrated her birthday with a tremendous party in Puerto Rico

Adamari Lopez He started the celebrations for his 51st birthday a few days ago making a very special wish, but now he had his big party in Puerto Rico with his closest friends.

Alaïa’s mother has made it clear that age is just a number for her, as she looks more and more beautiful with her daring outfits. However, to celebrate another year of life, she decided to travel to her native country and stayed in a paradisiacal hotel surrounded by nature and incredible landscapes.

Through her Instagram Stories, the host shared some details of the event that had a theme boho-chic and was decorated with flowers and wooden details. In addition, there was a DJ in charge of entertaining the night and López took the opportunity to show his best steps, as he had previously done to the rhythm of ‘Santo’ by Christina Aguilera.

Adamari stood out in the event with a tender outfits coordinated outfit that she wore with her daughter, made up of a pink dress with a print of tie dye. Check out the video above to learn all about the event.

