Adamari López challenges Carolina Herrera and shows off legs in a strapless mini dress | Special: Instagram

The Puerto Rican presenter, Adamari López, attended the launch of the cover number 23 of the magazine Imagen Miami that adorned and challenged Carolina Herrera wearing a strapless mini dress that exposed her shapely legs.

Adamari Lopez slipped into a tiny strapless dress made with a strapless black top with a deep opening and a printed mini skirt with a side ruffle that she accessorized with a choker and maxi golden earrings and high sandals with thin straps.

The 51-year-old host squandered her incomparable beauty during the event, wearing a side parted low bun and metallic makeup that highlighted her sky blue shadows, her cat eye liner, her tanned cheeks, and her nude lips.

During the photo session, Adamari López posed for the lens of photographer Natalia Aguilera from the Riviera Maya dressed in spectacular outfits by renowned Andalusian designer María Zapata which she complemented with Artizan jewelry.

The presenter originally from Humacao, Puerto Rico, is one of the most beautiful faces on Hispanic television and throughout his extensive artistic career he has adorned iconic magazine covers, memorable photo sessions and successful advertising campaigns.

And recently received the “Fabulous San Juan Fashion” award during the sixteenth Vogue Night held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and grabbed the spotlight dressed in a flowing orange tulle dress by designer Gustavo Arango from Cali.

Adamari Lopez She is one of the most acclaimed presenters on Hispanic television. and since the premiere of the successful program “Hoy Día” she has captivated the Latin audience with her indisputable talent, her charismatic personality and her incomparable beauty.

The ex-partner of the Spanish dancer Toni Costa, occupies a favorite place among the best dressed celebrities and he is used to splurging his exquisite style in each broadcast of the popular Telemundo morning show wearing praised outfits by renowned designers.

The ex-wife of the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, Luis Fonsi, has more than 18 million followers on its official accounts and in the times she managed to establish herself as the most influential Hispanic television presenter on social networks.