Adamari López confirms her return to acting from her native Puerto Rico

Adamari López is in her native Puerto Rico making special broadcasts of the program “Hoy Día” from Telemundo.

Since last Sunday The beautiful driver arrived on the island and has shared with her social media followers the places she has visited and how happy she is to be in contact with the Puerto Rican people.

Adamari López traveled to her native Puerto Rico

Photo: Instagram @adamarilopez

During the broadcasts this Tuesday, Adamari López received a group of actresses from the first Women’s Theater Festival, where visibly moved, she took advantage of the cameras to announce to her followers that she will return to the theater, to make one of her great passions.

To prove, the television host took the time to rehearse one of the works that will be presented at the festival and he joked telling the company that it was part of his audition.

Let us remember that Adamari López joined the team of “A new day” 10 years ago, after the actress Angélica Vale rejected the invitation of Telemundo.

Adamari López is located in Puerto Rico

Photo: Instagram @today

Despite the success of the host, considered one of the most renowned Hispanic figuresAdamari López on more than one occasion has expressed her desire to return to acting.