Adamari López conquers in a photo session with an orange bodysuit

The driver Adamari Lopez showed off during a session of pictures for a magazine, where she was recognized for her beauty.

The Puerto Rican celebrity conquered with a Body suit orange, with a ruffled sleeve, fitted to your slender silhouette and its toned legs.

Lopez51, accessorized her outfit with long earrings with blue stones.

Besides, the actress She was styled in a high ponytail and her features were highlighted with makeup in dark tones.

For the Photoshoot for the magazine Peoplethe driver of A new day posed on an orange background, perfectly matching her Body suit.

Adamari Lopez was included in the latest list of the 50 most beautiful in People in spanishwhich also includes Myrka Dellanos, Ana Brenda Contreras, Andrea Meza and Alejandra Espinoza.

Rafael Amaya, Eugenio Derbez and Cristian Carabias were also recognized on the men’s list.

soap opera star Friends and rivals He spoke a few days ago about the surprise his daughter gave him Alaia a Tony Costahis ex-partner, while he was in the house of the famous.

The puerto rican He commented that the little girl recorded the message for her father in one take and everything she said was what came from her heart.

Look in the gallery above the best Photos of Adamari Lopez.

