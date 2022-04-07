Adamari López cries when talking about her separation from Toni Costa: “I didn’t imagine being a single mother”

Miami Florida.

Almost a year ago, the Puerto Rican presenter Adamari López made the surprise announcement his separation with the Spanish dancer Toni Costafather of his only daughter. the driver of the Program Today recently awarded a Interview with the Puerto Rican journalist, Saudy Riverawith whom he was honest about his comment breakup with Tony “I never imagined being a single mother. I always wanted to have a family and I think I’ve always fought for that, I saw it in my house with my dad and my mom. My family nucleus was always very nice, like everything there are always its things, but it was a very nice family nucleus, ”she assured her. protagonist from wild catwho could not hold back tears during the conversation. “It is what I have longed for all the time and thinking that I had already had a setback and that I had finally found a partner again and had a daughter that I wanted so much because I thought that was it and that everything was fine, so yes, I surprised”, he was honest Adamari.

The actress also said that despite the problems, she tried to keep their relationship afloat so as not to lose her home. “Although I fought a lot to maintain that family unit, life surprised me. in a different way and today we are still a family because the two of us will always be the parents of Alaia, but in a different way,” he said. The 50-year-old star did not elaborate on the reasons for their breakup, but he did make it clear that he does not regret his decision. In the same way, she said that the most important thing for her is to see her daughter Alaia happy. “As painful as it would have been for me to make that decision today, I am sure that it was the right decision and at that moment I also felt that it was the right decision and that I had to think precisely about Alaianot in what they will say, not in any other position or in any other person other than her and obviously in me, “he asserted.