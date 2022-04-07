Adamari López cries when talking about her separation from Toni Costa: “I didn’t imagine being a single mother”
Miami Florida.
Almost a year ago, the Puerto Rican presenter Adamari López made the surprise announcement his separation with the Spanish dancer Toni Costafather of his only daughter.
the driver of the Program Today recently awarded a Interview with the Puerto Rican journalist, Saudy Riverawith whom he was honest about his comment breakup with Tony
“I never imagined being a single mother. I always wanted to have a family and I think I’ve always fought for that, I saw it in my house with my dad and my mom. My family nucleus was always very nice, like everything there are always its things, but it was a very nice family nucleus, ”she assured her. protagonist from wild catwho could not hold back tears during the conversation.
“It is what I have longed for all the time and thinking that I had already had a setback and that I had finally found a partner again and had a daughter that I wanted so much because I thought that was it and that everything was fine, so yes, I surprised”, he was honest Adamari.
The actress also said that despite the problems, she tried to keep their relationship afloat so as not to lose her home.
“Although I fought a lot to maintain that family unit, life surprised me. in a different way and today we are still a family because the two of us will always be the parents of Alaia, but in a different way,” he said.
The 50-year-old star did not elaborate on the reasons for their breakup, but he did make it clear that he does not regret his decision.
In the same way, she said that the most important thing for her is to see her daughter Alaia happy.
“As painful as it would have been for me to make that decision today, I am sure that it was the right decision and at that moment I also felt that it was the right decision and that I had to think precisely about Alaianot in what they will say, not in any other position or in any other person other than her and obviously in me, “he asserted.
“For her (I do) anything, anything to see her well, whatever affects her affects me 100 times more. How to try to build him also on top of all this step in which we are living so that it affects him as little as possible, make decisions that are designed to keep him emotionally stable, even leaving things that can hurt me or that hurt me. You have to sacrifice a lot and it’s worth it, if she’s going to be fine and if I’m succeeding, I hope she succeeds, building for her is worth it, ”she commented.
To end, Adamari He said he trusts that time will help him heal all the wounds.
“I believe that time heals everything, time has proved me right in some things, perhaps in others I feel that the execution could have failed – not only in this but in other things – but I have always tried to do things with the welfare of all parties in mind. I do not think that I am a person who does things out of evil or to hurt or without thinking about them and there have been difficult times that, above all, I ponder over all things the emotional well-being of my daughter.
