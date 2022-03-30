Adamari López cries when talking about the sacrifices she has had to make with Alaïa after their separation

The host Adamari Lopez was moved to tears in the middle of an interview when talking about the sacrifices he has had to make with his daughter Alaia after his separation from the dancer Tony Costa.

In the middle of an interview he gave a few weeks ago to the Puerto Rican journalist, Saudy Rivera, he commented on how that process has been, which began almost a year ago.

“For her (I do) anything, anything to see her well, whatever affects her affects me 100 times more. How to try to build him also on top of all this step in which we are living so that it affects him as little as possible, make decisions that are designed to keep him emotionally stable, even leaving things that can hurt me or that hurt me. You have to sacrifice a lot and it’s worth it, if she’s going to be fine and if I’m succeeding, I hope she succeeds, building for her is worth it,” said the Puerto Rican actress.

“Build for her, it’s worth it,” she added through tears.

In the same space, she acknowledged that she never thought she would be a single mother.

“No, I did not imagine it. I always wanted to have a family and I think I’ve always fought for that, I saw it in my house with my dad and my mom. My family unit was always very nice, like everything there are always its things but it was a very nice family unit and it is what I have longed for all the time and thinking that I had already had a setback and that I had finally found a partner again and had I had a daughter that I wanted so much because I thought that was it and that everything was fine, so it did surprise me, ”he was honest as never before. “Although I fought a lot to maintain that family nucleus, life surprised me in a different way and today we continue to be a family because the two of us will always be Alaïa’s parents, but in a different way,” she said.

He stated that his “greatest concern” at the time he made the decision to separate from the dancer “was the well-being” of his daughter.

“As painful as it would have been for me to make that decision today, I am sure it was the right decision and at that moment I also felt that it was the right decision and that I had to think precisely of Alaïa, not of what they will say, not of any another position or in any other person other than her and obviously in me, “he said. “I believe that time heals everything, time has proved me right in some things, perhaps in others I feel that the execution could have failed – not only in this but in other things – but I have always tried to do things with the welfare of all parties in mind. I do not believe that I am a person who does things out of malice or to hurt or without thinking about them and there have been difficult times that, above all, I weigh my daughter’s emotional well-being above all things, “established the native of Humacao.

Adamari López and Toni Costa confirmed their separation at the end of last May after 10 years together and the procreation of their daughter Alaïa.

“Today I want to share with you that it is difficult news to assimilate, but as I have always done and with the honesty that characterizes me, I prefer that you hear it from me. As you well know, I have been focused on leading a healthy lifestyle for some time and it has been precisely this stage of reflection that has led me to take this step in my life. After almost 10 years of union and having the joy of procreating our beloved Alaia together, I have decided to reevaluate our relationship and give us some time to see if we can rescue her from it. On more than one occasion, life has given me opportunities to continue growing and learning, but above all things, it has taught me that with tenacity, love and patience, everything can always be achieved. I am fully confident that this will not be the exception, ”she said at the time.