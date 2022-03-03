Adamari López dances to the rhythm of the drums in her native Puerto Rico

Adamari Lopez left Miami for visit his native Puerto Rico for work reasons and has already announced that this week he will record a special edition from there for his program “Today”the famous Telemundo morning.

After it was rumored that the driver had traveled to her native country to forget the fact that her ex-partner Toni Costa had confirmed his new relationship with Evelyn Beltránthe Puerto Rican clarified that it was due to labor issues.

During his days in Puerto Rico, Adamari Lopez He has enjoyed living with his people and his culture to the fullest, he even shared his visit to Loíza, a municipality of the island located on the northeast coast, together with Michelle Colon, Miss Puerto Rico 2021.

Adamari López dazzles with her Latin rhythm in Puerto Rico

Aware of the visit, the driver shared a video in which she appears dancing to the rhythm of the drums accompanied by the group “The Blacks of the L” who play bomba loiceña and plena puerto rican.

In the video in question, Adamari López appears in the video enjoying the music, with all the Latin rhythm in her blood, while waving a yellow skirt she was wearing. In the description she wrote: “How happy it makes me to be here. Shall we dance?”

Here we leave you the video