Adamari López dedicated a message to her ex Toni Costa

The Puerto Rican Adamari Lopez has shown that she is a first-class actress and television presenter. So much so that its popularity grows daily in various parts of the continent. In addition, the beautiful Latina confirmed her great talent for acting after participating in several soap operas. On Mexico is known thanks to “Friends and rivals” of the year 2001.

At the end of 2021, the beautiful Puerto Rican was working as a judge on the reality show “That’s how you dance” that was emitted by the signal Telemundo. There, the popular Latina provides various returns to the participants that are of great help to them. Adamari She was one of the protagonists of the debut of the aforementioned contest after breaking down in tears when she saw the Colombian dance Gregorio Pernia and his daughter Moon.

Recently, Adamari Lopez went on a trip with his daughter Alaia Costa to Cartagena, Colombia. He portrayed this with videos and photos on his official account. Instagram. There you can see how pretty her little girl looks as she becomes more familiar with the cameras every day. In addition, they showed the beautiful places that she visited during her stay in the Colombian city.

A few days ago, Adamari found out that her ex-partner, Tony Costais engaged. About that, in his Hoy Día program, he said the following: “For me this is not a new thing, it seems to me that what you have to do is always wish him much happiness, many good things, because everything that one wishes to those around us has repercussions, especially in my case, with my daughter and I what I want is for my daughter to be well. What I want is for my daughter to be fine and for us to always be a family, as far as we can, normal, so that’s what matters.”

However, this time the talented Puerto Rican actress shared a message on her official Instagram account that caught everyone’s attention. A few hours ago, she Adamari posted a video where she can be seen by the pool saying the following message: “There are many sayings, but with everything I have lived I can confirm that eyes that do not see heart that senses”. According to the sign Televisasources close to the artist confirmed that this message has a name and surname: Tony Costa.