Adamari López dedicates a tender message with Alaïa for the celebration of Children’s Day in Mexico and Colombia

Adamari Lopez is one of the most beloved celebrities by the Latin public. Very active in social networks The Puerto Rican driver did not overlook the celebrations for Children’s Day, which is celebrated on April 30 in Mexico and Colombia.

Adamari shared on her official Instagram account a short clip in which she appears with her daughter Alaiaproduct of his relationship with the Spanish dancer Tony Costa.

Adamari and Alaïa appear embracing with the sea in the background. While the little girl wears a flowery yellow one-piece swimsuit, Adamari shows off her figure in a sober pink bikini with white outlines.

In her post, the host of Telemundo’s morning “Hoy día” wrote: “Today is #Children’s Day in Colombia and in my beautiful and dear Mexico! From here I celebrate everyone with my beloved @alaiadoing what we love the most, enjoying time together!”

In addition, he invited Mexican and Colombian parents to leave their flags in comments to send congratulations to their children. A few days ago, Adamari shared an encouraging message for her daughter Alaïa and her ex, Toni Costa, in their incipient training as taekwondoins.

Here you can see the short clip: