Entertainment

Adamari López demonstrates how to wear a swimsuit at 51 years old

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

adamari lopez She is one of the 50 figures that People en Español magazine has chosen as “the most beautiful”. All of them are divided into four categories: beautiful music, beautiful moms, artists who are leaving their mark where they have stepped and others who have emerged, both personally and professionally, in 2022.

In addition to AdamariAlso on the list are figures such as Stephanie Himonidis, known as Chiquibaby, Amara la negra, Eduin Caz, Eugenio Derbez, Myrka Dellanos, Olga Tañón and Alejandra Espinoza.

Source link

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

Concern about Anuel AA’s thinness

1 min ago

Extraordinary sequel release date and trailer – Spoiler Time

2 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez introduces her daughter as gender non-binary

12 mins ago

Johnny Depp ‘returns’ with Captain Jack Sparrow to Disney park

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button