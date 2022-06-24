Adamari López demonstrates how to wear a swimsuit at 51 years old

adamari lopez She is one of the 50 figures that People en Español magazine has chosen as “the most beautiful”. All of them are divided into four categories: beautiful music, beautiful moms, artists who are leaving their mark where they have stepped and others who have emerged, both personally and professionally, in 2022.

In addition to AdamariAlso on the list are figures such as Stephanie Himonidis, known as Chiquibaby, Amara la negra, Eduin Caz, Eugenio Derbez, Myrka Dellanos, Olga Tañón and Alejandra Espinoza.

Related news

But it’s not just TV personalities, as many singers are also part of the list. Among them: Yailin, Maite Perroni, Jhonny Caz, Karina Branda, Karol G, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Christian Nodal, Becky G. One of the most outstanding personalities has been Andrea Meza, the former Mexican Miss Universe.

In the last hours, Adamari shared two images where she is seen wearing an orange one-piece swimsuit. Undoubtedly the years are not an impediment to look beautiful and radiant. “Grateful, happy and excited to be part of the # 50masbellos 2022 of @peopleenespanol” she wrote in the caption and thanked her extensive “team” that helped her with the session.

Font. Instagram @adamarilopez

The publication of Instagram exceeded 31,000 likes and 500 comments. “You deserve it, you are beautiful and also a great human being” and “Hello beautiful, you are here to get so beautiful and lose weight in Chile they are making fake advertisements with your face and weight loss they say that by taking a few drops they will lose many kilos” It was just some of them.