Adamari López, did you find a new love? | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Since Adamari Lopez and Tony Costa ended their relationship in mid-2021, the spotlight has been on them and their outgoings. This is how it became known that the dancer had something more than a friendship with the Mexican ‘Bichota’, Evelyn Beltranand the Puerto Rican with Timbo Domínguez, Beltrán’s ex.

Although the rumors about a possible courtship between Timbo and Adamari They were never confirmed, quite the opposite happened with the Spaniard, who has shouted from the rooftops his love for the influencer and model. For a few months, Toni has been in a formal relationship with Evelyn and proof of this is the pool party that she organized for him a month ago to celebrate her birthday.

For her part, Adamari has not made any couple public, but this does not mean that she is alone, at least not for the presenter Javier Ceriani.

Adamari López and Toni Costa had a beautiful love story, from which their only daughter, Alaïa, was born (Photo: Toni Costa / Instagram)

DOES ADAMARI LÓPEZ HAVE A NEW LOVE?

During a broadcast of the program ‘Gossip No Like‘, presented by Elisa Beristain and Javier Cerianithe latter assured that “The shorty is flying high” due to having found his better half. With great certainty, the Argentine pointed out that the actress would be with a “Bichote”, alluding to her ex-husband’s partner:

“After suffering all of Toni Costa’s infidelities, we don’t know how, or with whom, if they were men or women; but if Toni already has his bichota, Adamari López would already have his bichota ”.

Adamari López with Toni Costa during Alaïa’s pregnancy (Photo: Getty Images)

ADAMARI WOULD HAVE DONE SOME RETOUCHES

What Ceriani had to say not only covered the sentimental status of Fonsi’s ex-partner, but also his physique. The driver revealed that the female would have done some touch-ups on her neck, this because weight loss It left that area more “frayed”.

“Ladies and gentlemen, she is very happy, she went to Puerto Rico, she fixed her neck that had completely frayed due to her thinness. She is in love, she is very happy and is looking to see if she will quit Telemundo because she can’t take it anymore “, added the Argentine.

Both Elisa and Javier agreed that Adamari looks happy and in love, although they did not want to give details about who their new heartthrob would be. “Toni was quick and looked for consolation, it’s good that she also already has her match”, Beristain added.

Adamari López denies being in a relationship

In an interview with saudi rivera, López decided to end the rumors and spoke about his sentimental situation. The host also denied any relationship, although she did not completely rule out starting a courtship in the near future:

“I’m not looking for anything, but maybe I can tell you that right now I’m not (ready) and I walk out the door and I meet someone who makes me feel something I wasn’t expecting and from one minute to another everything changes ”.

“If at any time that little thing comes along that moves your heart again, then give it your best so as not to follow one in a vicious circle of things and behaviors and make the same mistakes”ended.

WHO IS TIMBO DOMINGUEZ, EVELYN BELTRÁN’S EX?

Timbo Dominguez is a health coach and bodybuilder who was a partner of Evelyn Beltranwith whom do you have a son named Timothy. The young man gained recognition during his courtship of more than eight years with the Mexican, with whom he lived in United States.

The athlete enjoys using their social mediawhere he not only shares images with his son, but also snapshots of his anatomy, in order to publicize his achievements in terms of his physique and thus motivate others to follow his path. MORE DETAILS HERE.

THE REACTION OF ADAMARI LÓPEZ WHEN CONFIRMING THE NEW RELATIONSHIP OF EVELYN BELTRÁN

Quique Usales was the one to ask the question Adamari Lopez. The driver wanted to know how she was and if he already knew about her daughter’s father’s new partner, to which she answered yes.

In addition, with great sincerity, she assured that she wants Tony Costa be very happy in this new stage of your life because that will benefit Alaia.

WHY WILL ADAMARI LÓPEZ NEVER COME BACK WITH TONI COSTA?

The remembered actress of Mexican productions made it clear that the breakup with Toni Costa It is “definitive”, although he also asserted that he does not intend under any circumstances to speak ill of whoever was his partner since 2011.

“Maybe simple and everyday things that happen as a couple that are not necessarily good and that as a woman I must know how to give myself my respect and my place, that respect can only be given to me”said the interpreter last year.