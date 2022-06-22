Adamari López does not shut up and reveals what Alaïa did to make Toni Costa burst into tears

One more time, Adamari López had to talk about her ex Toni Costa, because now that Father’s Day was celebrated, his little Alaïa did not hesitate to send a message to his fatherso the presenter also related how this special moment was for her daughter.

And it is that in the Puerto Rican, who had already come out to defend the Zumba instructor and father of her princess, once again gave her opinion on Costa’s participation in the reality show, Well, now that the minor recorded a video of her, she could not remain silent.

ALL THE DETAILS! Toni Costa sheds a sea of ​​tears and collapses with what Alaïa tells him in front of everyone

“Look, my princess Alaïa also sent a message to her dad Toni and I think he was super excited”said Ada in the middle of Telemundo’s Hoy Día program, to give way to the video in which the 7-year-old girl is seen on the screen dedicating a few words to Spanish.

Alaïa appeared on the screen of the most famous house for a few seconds and Through a video recording, he congratulated Toni, who as soon as he saw his little girl’s face became very melancholic and from one moment to the next he cried nonstop, because after little more than a month of not seeing or hearing his princess , collapsed.

At the end of the recording, López did not take long to say live, “Pretty little girl… who dedicated that beautiful message to her dad. Yesterday when she was watching the program and they presented it, she also began to cry when she saw her daddy ”Adamari pointed out regarding her daughter’s reaction.

ALL THE DETAILS! Adamari López can’t take it anymore and defends Toni Costa when she sees the way Niurka attacks him

In addition to emphasizing, “Although he understands perfectly, so I know that Toni was very happy and very excited about that”, even revealing that the sweet message was recorded by the little girl aloneso this demonstration of affection not only touched the driver, but also thousands of users.

¡Subscribe to our newsletter to receive in your email the latest news from your favorite celebrities!