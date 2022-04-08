Adamari López dressed as Selena Quintanilla to honor her and the criticism rained down on her

Adamari López dressed as Selena Quintanilla to honor the Mexican singer in the week that marked the 27th anniversary of her murder. On the Instagram account of Hoy Día, Telemundo’s morning show, they published an image of López impersonating the queen of tex-mex along with a photograph of the Mexican interpreter:

“@adamarilopez pays tribute to the Queen of Tex-Mex, always loved and remembered from generation to generation. #today marks the 25th anniversary of the premiere of the movie #Selena,” the program wrote on its Instagram account.

Criticism rained down on Adamari López after this impersonation of Selena Quintanilla: “Not to the case, what a mockery ”, “How daring to wear that outfit that does not go at all with Adamari’s body”, “The imitation must be a tribute to the artist and this, nothing to see”, “Not there if they ruined because Selena with Adamarisnothing to see uyyy if they did it wrong.”

However, there are also comments that defend the Puerto Rican host after this interpretation as the queen of tex-mex: “Yes, I liked Adamari, and it is seen that she also loves Selena, she interpreted it with Love and Respect as Selena deserves…”, “And who said she was Selena’s double??? It is a tribute by God. Only destructive criticism…”, “Don’t be rude with your comments. I mean yes, nothing to do with Selena but I assure you that she did it out of admiration and never by comparison…”, alsoSome of the program’s followers also wrote in this publication that so far has more than 39,000 likes and more than 3,570 comments.

Adamari López is constantly the target of criticism by users of social networks. Some assure that so much exposure of the Puerto Rican driver makes her boring. On one occasion they even told Telemundo, after publishing photographs of López, that they were burning her.

“Telemundo is burning Adamari López”, “I thought that this woman had retired, what a nuisance!”, “Bye telemundo, until they tired me with this woman”, “Enough of so much Adamari and Chiquis, what if this or that, now please, publish something good and interesting, can’t you find something better? and “Telemundo can’t get enough of this channel with this woman. How annoying! Please! There is no more to talk about, all the time Adamari ! What a nuisance, no more Telemundo ”, they told the channel on that occasion.

