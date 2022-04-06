Adamari López falls in love with her spectacular imitation of Selena, the “Queen of Tex-Mex”

Adamari Lopez, one of the most beloved Telemundo hosts in the Spanish-speaking world, consented this morning to the viewers of the program “Hoy Día” with the tribute he made in memory of Selena Quintanilla and the 25th anniversary of the premiere of the film starring Jennifer Lopez.

Through the official social networks of the morning you can see photos and videos of the beautiful Puerto Rican dressed in a purple jumpsuit, similar to the one immortalized by the “Queen of Tex-Mex”, in his last presentation at the Astrodome, in Houston, Texas, in 1995.

“@adamarilopez pays tribute to the Queen of Tex-Mex always loved and remembered from generation to generation. #Today marks the 25th anniversary of the premiere of the movie #Selena”, can be read in the caption where a comparison is made of the late singer with the host.

Adamari López wore a purple jumpsuit, similar to the one immortalized by the “Queen of Tex-Mex”

Photo: Instagram @hoydia

For this tribute, Adamari López performed the song “Como la flor” by Selena y Los Dinos, included in the album “Entre a mi mundo”, of the year 1992.

Undoubtedly one of the images that caught our attention was the reaction that Nacho Lozano had, host of “Hoy Día” and with whom Adamari López has been romantically linked, when he saw her parading through the set of the program.

Nacho Lozano reacts excited to see

Adamari Lopez

Photo: Instagram @hoydia

Selena’s film, starring Jennifer Lopez under the production of the Quintanilla family, tells the life story of the singer from her beginnings as a singer in restaurants and fairs to her consolidation as one of the most beloved artists in Mexico and the United States. The well-known tape ends narrating the murder of the star, in 1995, at the hands of Yolanda Saldivar.

Look here the majestic tribute of Adamari López to Selena Quintanilla: