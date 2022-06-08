Adamari López feels bad and worries her fans

Adamari Lopez He worried his fans after posting a video in which he assured that he feels bad. The charismatic host of “Hoy Día” detailed on her social networks what happened to her.

The presenter pointed out that after the age of 50 it is advisable to apply this inoculation, against hépes zoster, which caused tremendous side effects such as chills, body aches and a little fever.

Through his Facebook account, Adamari explained that he experienced a headache and tiredness after receiving the shingles or herpes zoster vaccine.

What is herpes zoster or shingles?

This condition affects the skin, as the chickenpox virus is reactivated in the body, causing a painful rash. Anyone who has had chickenpox can develop shingles.

Given this, the green-eyed woman made the decision to make an appointment at a pharmacy and apply the vaccine, but she never thought it would cause a reaction.

“I came to lie down and for now I just want to be here in my bed, snuggled up,” he said in the video in which his fans expressed their full support and even gave him some recommendations to feel better.

Watch the video here: