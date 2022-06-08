Entertainment

Adamari López feels bad and worries her fans

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 45 1 minute read

Written in CELEBRITIES the

Adamari Lopez He worried his fans after posting a video in which he assured that he feels bad. The charismatic host of “Hoy Día” detailed on her social networks what happened to her.

The presenter pointed out that after the age of 50 it is advisable to apply this inoculation, against hépes zoster, which caused tremendous side effects such as chills, body aches and a little fever.

Through his Facebook account, Adamari explained that he experienced a headache and tiredness after receiving the shingles or herpes zoster vaccine.

What is herpes zoster or shingles?

This condition affects the skin, as the chickenpox virus is reactivated in the body, causing a painful rash. Anyone who has had chickenpox can develop shingles.

Given this, the green-eyed woman made the decision to make an appointment at a pharmacy and apply the vaccine, but she never thought it would cause a reaction.

“I came to lie down and for now I just want to be here in my bed, snuggled up,” he said in the video in which his fans expressed their full support and even gave him some recommendations to feel better.

Watch the video here:

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 45 1 minute read

Related Articles

The boho style is back and Sienna Miller shows us how to wear it without going wrong

44 seconds ago

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson as a terrifying superhero in the new movie trailer

2 mins ago

Tom Cruise’s superbike in ‘Top Gun’ and other fabulous models he has ridden in his movies

12 mins ago

Vadhir Derbez reveals what it was like to work alongside Bruce Willis in his latest film

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button