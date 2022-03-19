Adamari López goes on vacation to the snow with her daughter like Jacky Bracamontes

Adamari Lopez does not stop moving and this time she went on vacation to the snow with her daughter just like Jacky Bracamontes. The actress of “Amigas y rivales” will spend a cold weekend in Denver, Colorado, in the company of Alaïa Costa.

This 2022 has been full of trips for Adamari López and Alaia Costa, because they have taken the weekends to take express getaways to different destinations. After visiting different beaches and showing off his great body in bathing suitsthis time the presenter changed the landscape.

The most recent trip that Adamari López made with Alaïa was with Toni Costa to celebrate her daughter’s 7th birthday. The family was more united than ever in the celebration of the little girl at the Nickelodeon hotel complex located in the Riviera Maya.

Adamari López will spend a cold vacation with Alaïa Costa

Like Jacky Bracamontes who recently shared that she had gone on vacation to the snow with her daughters, Adamari López follows in his footsteps. The actress of “Fools don’t go to heaven” is in the company of her husband and her five daughters in Vail, Colorado.

Through the social networks Tony Costathe dancer said goodbye to his daughter by sharing a photograph with the little girl in which he wrote: “I love you daddy’s princess! Enjoy in the snow with mommy, I’m going to miss you”.

instagram stories

On the other hand, Adamari López shared on her official Instagram account a series of stories in which she was tagged and where Alaïa appears walking through the snow. To the publication they only limited themselves to adding the stickers that say “Denver” and “Good morning”.