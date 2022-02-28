Adamari López has an emotional reunion with Toni Costa’s mother

Adamari Lopez proved to continue to have a great relationship with Toni Costa’s momWell, recently, through her official Facebook account, she shared a video in which she appears with her daughter Alaïa, waiting for her mother-in-law at Miami International Airport.

Before meeting again Toni Costa’s mother, called Carmen, Adamari Lopez pointed out that for her she is a very important woman and that the reason for her visit was to celebrate the little Alaïa’s seventh birthday.

The Puerto Rican commented: “Here we are at the Miami International Airport, Alaïta and I waiting for Granny Carmen to arrive, Alaïa’s grandmother, who comes from Spain. We came to pick her up at the airport with lots of love. She hasn’t seen her for a long time”, while the little girl She was excited to see her grandmother again.

Adamari López feels special affection for Toni Costa’s mother

In the same video, Adamari Lopez He pointed out: “You know that Granny is very special to us, that we will always be a family and that we will always share and be with the family.”

Later, when the driver and her little girl saw the Toni Costa’s momthey were moved and received her with hugs and kisses, which she reciprocated in the most emotional way.